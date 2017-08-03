This woman invited the Obamas to her wedding — and got a response

If you’ve ever written to a celebrity, you know it’s unlikely you’ll ever hear back from them. Especially if you invite them to a wedding.

But that’s exactly what happened to Liz Whitlow earlier this year when she invited the Obamas to her wedding.

According to TODAY, Whitlow sent former President Barack and First Lady Michelle an invitation in March. While the Obamas weren’t able to make it, they did send a response and well wishes to Whitlow earlier this week.

"Congratulations on your wedding,'' the note reads. "We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year. This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead."

Whitlow's daughter Brooke shared the text message exchange she had with her mom when the unexpected response arrived in the mail.

And while he's no longer living in the White House, Obama has sent well wishes and congratulations to several others who have written to him.

I sent them one of my high school graduation announcements and I got this back a month later 😭😭 I love the Obama family 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/oN9w7iQAYS — Aubs (@strawbreeee) August 2, 2017 I sent him one of my grad announcements when I graduated and I got this back, nothin but respect for MY president :') pic.twitter.com/ECT1LVV7ix — stay c (@staceylinkk) August 2, 2017 Did this when our daughter was born back in October! I felt like I had to hurry up and get one before Obama left office lol pic.twitter.com/SPTBlfoEXs — Rae (@1Rae_XO) August 2, 2017 My grandma passed away and I received this ❤ he actually met her more then once and visited our family restraunt just for pueblo green chile pic.twitter.com/HmnUGhxtoz — Destiny Lucero (@Lucero_Destiny2) August 2, 2017

