WATCH: Barack Obama & Richard Branson face off on the water

(Photo: Getty Images)

Former President Obama appears to be enjoying life as a private citizen.

In an article published to Virgin's website, the business magnate Richard Branson said, "it was a huge honour to be able to invite President Barack and Michelle Obama down to the British Virgin Islands for a complete break after Barack finished his second term as President and the family left the White House."

According to Branson, before Obama became President he was surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii. When he returned to shore the head of his security team told him, "This will be the last time you surf for eight years."

Obama has taken no time to return to the water. The former U.S. President and Richard Branson can be watched kite surfing in a YouTube video.

"So it was tremendous to offer him the chance to learn to kitesurf," Branson said. "So we decided to set up a friendly challenge: could Barack learn to kitesurf before I learned to foilboard?"

To see who wins their "friendly" competition, watch below:

(© 2017 WCNC)