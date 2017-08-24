Two elementary students brave the rain to fold; pay respect to American Flag

Coppergate Elem School

Two Florida students at Coppergate Elementary School are being praised on social media for standing in the pouring rain to pay respect to the American Flag.

According to school officials, Isaac and Nate, two safety patrol officers, quietly went to the courtyard and completed their flag duty during a rainstorm.

The school says not only did they bring the flag down, they also stood in the wind and rain and calmly completed the 13 folds. Following that, Nate protected the flag as he walked with honor and respect to retire it for the day.

