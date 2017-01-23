Watch:Get 60% off at 50 Floor

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 hurt in Charlotte crash
-
Mom shoots, kills suspected intruder
-
Thousands march on Charlotte
-
Storms sweeping the south
-
Severe weather update: expect overnight thunder
-
Women's March in Charlotte
-
Trump inauguration makes impact in Charlotte
-
Mom killed, 4 kids injured in crash
-
Trump's presidency's impact on NC
More Stories
-
Pastor and wife who lost two children in crash now…Jan 23, 2017, 11:16 a.m.
-
Panthers' Olsen Chosen As NFL Man Of Year FinalistJan 22, 2017, 11:11 p.m.
-
4 armed robberies at fast food restaurants; CMPD…Jan 23, 2017, 5:25 a.m.