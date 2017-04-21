Watch: Get those Pesky Mosquitos out of your yard

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Survey: Charlotte is America's least attractive cities
-
Woman says she suffered burns from Wendy's chili
-
Former CMPD officer found dead in Mooresville
-
RAW: Surveillance video of attack released
-
Breaking down the Panthers 2017 schedule
-
Here's what would happen if you didn't shower for a year
-
Community steps up to help family who lost home after fire
-
Repeat drunk driver to serve 12 years
-
Woman beaten, robbed at SouthPark Mall
More Stories
-
Man accused of raping teen, assaulting teen's motherApr 21, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
Charlotte police board clears officer in Keith Scott…Apr 21, 2017, 6:35 p.m.
-
Riders stuck on cart in Carowinds, witness saysApr 21, 2017, 11:01 p.m.