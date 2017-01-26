Watch: Great winter reads for the entire family

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Huntersville man catches incredible moment on cam
-
Lawsuit: NC sex offender law goes too far
-
Former mayor's home confinement ends
-
Man arrested after 150 mph chase
-
Mom shoots, kills suspected intruder
-
CMPD: Car thefts up 60% over last year
-
Team honors student who died suddenly
-
Winthrop women's basketball coach suspended
-
Neighbors on alert after woman is attacked
More Stories
-
Mayor Roberts: Charlotte 'not prepared to move…Jan 24, 2017, 3:39 p.m.
-
CMPD: Car thefts up 60 percent over last yearJan 26, 2017, 12:03 a.m.
-
CMPD cruiser T-boned in crashJan 26, 2017, 9:35 a.m.