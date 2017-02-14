Watch: How to have joyful kids

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hiking with daughters killed in fall
-
The Obama family preparing to move
-
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash
-
Man charged with three counts of murder
-
Florists hard at work for Valentine's Day
-
Trump Hotel coming to Charlotte?
-
7-year-old hit 20 times, autopsy says
-
Woman with ties to Atlanta missing
-
Uniforms making flight attendants sick
-
Elementary teacher shot during robbery dies
More Stories
-
Dead puppies found outside Rock Hill WalgreensFeb 14, 2017, 1:35 p.m.
-
Cooper proposes 3-step plan to repeal HB2Feb 14, 2017, 11:17 a.m.
-
Fatal crash shuts down WT Harris in NE CharlotteFeb 14, 2017, 4:27 a.m.