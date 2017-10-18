Watch:How to keep food fresher for longer

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What you need to know about the flu
-
Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates
-
Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate
-
Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte
-
String of robberies in South End community
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
Active shooter training in the wake of attack
More Stories
-
Charlotte wakes up to coldest temperatures since AprilOct 17, 2017, 10:02 p.m.
-
Manhunt underway after 3 killed, 2 wounded in MD…Oct 18, 2017, 10:08 a.m.
-
Silver Alert issued for 'endangered' 74-year-oldOct 18, 2017, 5:22 a.m.