Watch: How to tote drinks anywhere

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 cars seized after speed racing
-
Deadly crash shuts down road
-
Massive fire destroys east Charlotte apartments
-
Camp Greene celebrates 100 years
-
WATCH: Couple strikes out during hilarious gender reveal fail
-
Charlotte couple who lost sons speaking out
-
Delta responds after tweet rant from Ann Coulter about seat bump
-
Homicide under investigation in Gastonia
-
Raw sewage spills into local creek
-
New Charlotte Speak Easy
More Stories
-
7 hurt in massive 3-alarm apartment fire, officials sayJul 17, 2017, 4:40 a.m.
-
Detectives charge four with Gastonia murderJul 17, 2017, 5:17 a.m.
-
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Charlotte crashJul 16, 2017, 10:07 p.m.