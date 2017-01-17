Close Watch: Local man avoids surgery with new treatment for rotator cuff tear Guests are Dr. James Altizer and Cody Childress WCNC 12:51 PM. EST January 17, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Lancaster animal shelter in need of support Gastonia teen dead after fatal accident Rock Hill nightclub owner shot, killed patron Cop & K9 set on fire Charlotte women prepares for weekend march Charlotte marks 7th homicide of 2017 Teen hospitalized after taking pill bought at school More Stories Alma Adams to skip Trump inauguration Jan 17, 2017, 12:12 p.m. Restaurants targeted by armed robbers: CMPD Jan 17, 2017, 4:46 a.m. Man shot at west Charlotte Walmart, police say Jan 17, 2017, 4:17 a.m.