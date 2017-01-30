Watch: Winter skin Care

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Psychologist lists smartest dog breeds
-
Car slams into Johnson & Wales Library
-
6 arrested at Charlotte-Douglas Airport protests
-
Multiple Weapons Stolen From Gun And Knife Show
-
What A 20% Tax On Mexico Would Cost You
-
Homegoing ceremony for Bishop Eddie Long
-
Authorities: body found near seminary
-
Man found in car with gunshot wound
-
More fallout from Trump's immigration order
-
Ten killed in crash, raced at 105 mph
More Stories
-
State trooper that shot, killed deaf man in NE…Jan 30, 2017, 12:13 p.m.
-
Trump: 'Nothing nice' about fighting terrorismJan 30, 2017, 8:58 a.m.
-
Federal hiring freeze to impact North CarolinaJan 30, 2017, 7:03 a.m.