Waxhaw man building tiny home

WAXHAW, N.C. -- It started with a big dream and after a lot of effort; a Waxhaw man is almost finished building a tiny home just off South Providence Road.

"I have about 220 square feet," said Sam Saur. "I've always been intrigued with the tiny houses."

After living the fast-pasted corporate life, Saur wanted to make a change and simplify. He says having his home on wheels will be the best part.

"I want to travel, so if I want to be in the mountains for three months, and if I want to be at the beach for three months, I'll do that too."

His daughter Morgan has pitched in. She says the tiny house has been a bigger challenge then they anticipated.

"It definitely [has] been more work than we thought. I think downsizing and traveling more is a good move for him. He's always been super simple and I think this will be great for him," Morgan said.

Saur's home should be complete by early February. The Cable Channel HGTV will even feature his home on a future episode of 'Tiny Houses' later next month.

Copyright 2016 WCNC