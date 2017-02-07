Winthrop prof finds unpublished Mark Twain fairy tale

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Winthrop professor John Bird has loved Mark Twain since the fifth grade.

His Montclaire Elementary teacher would read 'The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn' and it captured his imagination.

Later, doing research at Mark Twain's archives, Bird came across an unfinished story marked "no use", but he noticed something: a name.

"The narrator is interrupted by somebody named Susie, who asks a question," said Bird. "I knew that Susie was the name of Mark Twain's oldest daughter. So, I realized that this was probably a real bedtime story that he had told his kids."

He would confirm his findings to the curators of The Mark Twain Papers, a museum of Twain material in Berkley, California.

"As far as anybody can tell at the Mark Twain Papers, this is the only bedtime story that he ever wrote down. So, I was very excited. I knew I had found something that nobody had ever recognized."



The fairy tale is about a young man who is given magic seeds. Once eaten, he finds he is able to communicate will all the animals.

Bird believes Twain wrote the story for his daughters.

The finished fairy tail should be published in September.

"But to me, what's really important about this is that it shows another side of Mark Twain-- one that people might not think about. He was very much a family man. There's a lot more depth to him than people recognize."

