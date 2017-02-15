Women donates 125 handmade quilts to special homeless shelter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- More than 100 women and girls from all over the Carolinas handmade 125 quilts for a very special homeless shelter in Rock Hill.

The shelter, called Emily’s House, is named after a 16-year-old girl who died of cancer in March 2015.

“I’m humbled and I’m lucky I was able to call Emily my daughter,” said Paul Elkins, Emily’s father.

“The more you help other people the more blessings you’ll receive, and the better off the world is gonna be.”

Paul, Emily’s mother, Annie, and several volunteers opened Emily’s House in August 2016.

When Heather Woolley with the Latter Day Saints Stake Relief Society heard Emily’s story, she gathered a group of more than 150 women and girls to make blankets and quilts for the shelter.

“We wanted to help honor Emily’s memory,” Woolley said.

And it turned out to be so much more than anyone ever expected.

“I was only thinking 15 or 20 quilts,” Elkins laughed.

But boy was he wrong. The blankets kept coming and coming.

“We probably have 2 vans full of blankets,” Woolley recalled.

More than 125 total handmade quilts and blankets were donated to Emily’s house. Now, each family that transitions out of the home will leave with one of the blankets.

“These are people who have been struggling for a long time,” Elkins said. “That one act of kindness puts that smile back on their face.”

It’s a warm reminder of Emily’s final wish: to spread love every day.

“I love my daughter and I know she’s smiling right now,” Elkins said.

