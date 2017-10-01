WCNC
Lawmakers Want People to Stop Digging Holes on NC Beaches

WFMY 9:48 PM. EDT October 01, 2017

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) - Officials on North Carolina's Outer Banks want to outlaw digging deep holes on the beach that can cave in or pose a peril for drivers.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reported reports Currituck County's Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider an ordinance banning anyone from leaving a deep pit on the beach. Violators could be issued $50 citations.

Currituck Commissioner Paul Beaumont says he saw people playing in holes 4 feet deep on Corolla's beach, then the next day saw those abandoned and new ones excavated. He says an ambulance on a rescue call nearly backed into a hole on Corolla's beach this summer.

A Maryland man died three years ago on Hatteras Island when a hole he was digging collapsed.

