Lawmakers Want People to Stop Digging Holes on NC Beaches

Holes like this can cause serious danger on the beach. Photo from Town of Nags Head, NC Facebook Page (Photo: Custom)

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) - Officials on North Carolina's Outer Banks want to outlaw digging deep holes on the beach that can cave in or pose a peril for drivers.



The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reported reports Currituck County's Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider an ordinance banning anyone from leaving a deep pit on the beach. Violators could be issued $50 citations.



Currituck Commissioner Paul Beaumont says he saw people playing in holes 4 feet deep on Corolla's beach, then the next day saw those abandoned and new ones excavated. He says an ambulance on a rescue call nearly backed into a hole on Corolla's beach this summer.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter



A Maryland man died three years ago on Hatteras Island when a hole he was digging collapsed.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now



© 2017 Associated Press