Government issues recall on millions of fire extinguishers manufactured in NC

Two recalled Kidde fire extinguishers (Photo: CPSC)

MEBANE, N.C. -- The federal government has issued a massive recall on millions of fire extinguishers manufactured in North Carolina after a death was reported.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said two types of Kidde fire extinguishers may be a hazard. The company issued a recall of millions of extinguishers as they may not work in an emergency.

The two fire extinguishers recalled were the Kidde fire extinguishers with plastic handles and Kidde push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers.

Kidde plastic handle fire extinguishers (Photo: CPSC) Kidde push-button Pindicator fire extingishers (Photo: CPSC)

The extinguishers are manufactured by Kidde in Mebane, North Carolina.

The company said both extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during an emergency.

"In addition, the nozzle can detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard," Kidde said in a press release.

If you have questions on the recall, you can contact Kidde toll-free at 855-271-0773 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

