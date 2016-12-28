Dog Mom's epic Christmas card just won the holidays

Courtesy: Sarah Morley

KUSA - If past is prologue, many of you are just finishing writing and sending your holiday cards.

It's all good. It's never too late to send out perfectly polished proof of your wonderful life with your family's bright, shiny faces, happy poems with your kids' successes spelled our stanza by stanza - or maybe this year you're getting real.

Sarah Morely, who lives in Denver, is single and she embraces it.

Every year she thinks up creative ideas for photos she takes with her dog, a golden retriever named Ted.





"I'm in my 30s and people keep asking me when I'm going to get married and I'm like, you know what, I'm having a great time with my dog," said Morley.

She sends them out as her holiday card.

This year, she re-made a scene from "Ghost," a 1990 movie starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore.

Morley even put an instructional sticker on each card that says "stop, begin humming song Unchained Melody by the Righteous Brothers."

"I've been getting a lot of calls that I won Christmas this year so I'm pretty happy with myself," she said.

Morley has been taking holiday photos on and off for eight years. She sends them to about 200 people.

