Adorable! Photo Of Baby Girl Whose NJ Parents Did Gender Reveal at SkyWheel

Baby girl Mila is here! (Photo credit: Matt Ostergaard)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.-- Remember the New Jersey couple who did their gender reveal at the SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach? Well, the baby is here and she's absolutely adorable!

Thursday, Matt Ostergaard sent WFMY News 2 a photo of their baby girl, Mila, who was born on Wednesday, December 27 at 10:00 a.m. Mila weighed in at a healthy 7 lbs and 15 oz.

In September, Matt told WFMY News 2 he chose the SkyWheel after promising his fiance' Andrianna Zbik that he would 'light up the sky' when they decided to reveal the gender of their future child.

And he did! Ostergaard said he wanted it to be special because the couple was pregnant with twins and lost one of the babies in the early stage of the pregnancy.

Matt and Andrianna: thank you for letting WFMY News 2 share the reveal and baby Mila. Wishing all of you a very happy, healthy and prosperous 2018.

