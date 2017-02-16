After losing baby, mom donates breastmilk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte woman turned heartbreak into help after she lost her baby just one week before he was due. She helped other moms feed their own babies.

Catt McGrath laughs, “Actually, Dan tells that story better.”

The couple has one of those meet-cute stories.

Dan remembers, “I first saw Catt in college-- she didn’t know who I was.”

He used to purposely end up in the same place as her and eventually she looked his way. They’ve been married almost five years and always knew they’d have a family.

Catt says, “When we first got married, I thought I wanted two and Dan was like four or five.”

They got pregnant as soon as they started trying and documented every step of the way.

“I loved it, loved hanging out with that kid, I'd poke at him and he’d poke back. I loved being pregnant.”

But when she was 39 weeks along, she knew something was wrong.

“I woke up that morning, I didn’t feel him, which was weird.”

She went to the doctor and they couldn’t find a heartbeat.

“I was just screaming, 'how can he be gone? How can he be gone?'”

There was a knot in the umbilical chord-- it had strangled the baby.

Dan says, “We just got so unlucky, really.”

Catt delivered the baby boy they named Dan and said goodbye.

“We got to spend a little time with him."

They desperately wanted something positive to come from their heartbreaking loss. They tried to donate his organs but couldn’t. Then, Catt’s milk started coming in and she instinctively knew.

She pumped and then donated the breast milk to babies in the NICU and to Charlotte moms needing to supplement their own supply.

“I cried-- I cried and cried. In fact, every time I go and pick up milk from her I cry because it's such a sweet thing to do, such a selfless act,” says one of the mom recipients.

Catt did it for three months, donating milk to more than a dozen babies in need.

It’s been five months now since they lost their baby and they are just beginning to think about trying again.

“There's a huge fear... We love children and that hasn’t changed, what we dream for is a family”

A dream they now know isn’t as easy to come by as they once thought, but a dream they are holding on to nonetheless.

