Baby times 4: Fla. couple welcomes natural quadruplets

The Corcoran family from Englewood was blessed with these four miracles. (Photo: Gigi O'Dea)

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. -- Quadruplets are rare.

Naturally conceived quadruplets are even more rare. And they are especially rare at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, which has only seen five sets in two decades.

Three boys and a girl were recently delivered by cesarean section at the hospital.. All are thriving in the hospital's Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The parents, Englewood residents Amanda and Kyle Corcoran, are to introduce their children to the public on Thursday. Naturally conceived quadruplets occur in just one in 800,000 births.

