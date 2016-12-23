Ballet puts on special Nutcracker performance
For many families, the Nutcracker is a holiday tradition. But for families of kids with special needs, it's just not practical. But for one magical day here in Charlotte- it was, thanks to a special performance by the Charlotte Ballet.
WCNC 11:23 PM. EST December 23, 2016
