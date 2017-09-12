Chainsaw-wielding nun takes on Hurricane Irma's aftermath

Miami-Dade Police Department Facebook Page

What would you do if you encountered a chainsaw-wielding nun?

No, this isn’t a dramatic scene from a low-budget horror flick. In fact, it’s a welcome sight as Floridians come together to clean up the mess left behind by Hurricane Irma.

In a video shared on the Miami-Dade Police Department Facebook page, Sister Margaret Ann of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School can be seen in her religious habit firing up a chainsaw to cut up the remains of downed trees that had fallen on neighborhood roadways.

‘As we recover from #HurricaneIrma, these acts of kindness remind us that we are all #onecommunity in #MiamiDadeCounty!’ the police department wrote on its Facebook page.

An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer discovered Sister Margaret Ann and started recording video.

People on Facebook responded to the startling, yet welcome video. "She attends my parish and always has this warm smile with everyone she meets," Annette Zayas wrote.

Miami-Dade police went on to thank her and "all our neighbors that are working together to get through this."

© 2017 WFAA-TV