Charlotte cracks top ten US moving destinations, new study says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - According to a new study released by moving company United Van Lines, Charlotte ranks No. 9 on the list of the top metro areas families moved to during peak moving season in 2017.

The Summer Movers Study captures the city-to-city migration patterns in the U.S where

United Van Lines is the largest moving company in the U.S. and collects general data regarding its company's operations. It used that data to assess where families were moving over the summer, where 40% of all annual moves occur.

Additionally, many cities in the Northeast corridor, including New York, Boston, and Washington D.C., saw considerable moving deficits.

Seattle took the top spot on the list as the No. 1 most moved-to city during the peak moving season.

Moving season is defined as the time between May 1 and August 31 that is considered when the most moves happen in the United States.

According to analysis of the new study, the Southern region in general saw considerable growth, including high volumes of moves to cities in the top 10 such as Dallas, Atlanta and Charlotte.

Based on United’s summer moving volume data, the most popular metro areas for U.S. families to move to this peak season were:

1. Seattle, Wash.

2. Dallas, Texas

3. Portland, Ore.

4. Denver, Colo.

5. San Francisco, Calif.

6. Atlanta, Ga.

7. Austin, Texas

8. Las Vegas, Nev.

9. Charlotte, N.C.

10. Orlando, Fla.

