Charlotte tops the list of most expensive zip codes in North Carolina

It's a lot cheaper than places like Washington D.C. or Manhattan, but Charlotte is pricey compared to the rest of the Tar Heel state, a newly released list says.

According to Yardi Matrix, a commercial real estate intelligence source, renting prices in Mecklenburg County are the highest in all of North Carolina.

The list shows that Charlotte zip codes 28202, 28203, 28204 ranked the top three of the most expensive rent in North Carolina with the average rent being between $1,420 to $1,608.

The most expensive rents after Charlotte were in Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Greensboro.

Although Charlotte may be pricey, it feels like nothing compared to the most expensive zip codes in the United States. Rent Cafe ranked Manhattan zip codes with eight of the top 10 most expensive rent prices, the other two were San Francisco.

