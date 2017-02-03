KARE 11 Anchors Cory Hepola and Camille Williams (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Could you work with your spouse? Starting this weekend, KARE 11 Anchors Cory Hepola and Camille Williams will be anchoring together.

The married couple, with three children all under the age of 2 (including twins), will be working together for the first time. They’ve been asking other couples who work together, what it is like to work with your spouse?

One couple is popular KQ 92 Morning Show radio host Tom Barnard and his wife, Kathryn Brandt, who teamed up 5 years ago for the Tom Barnard Show. The couple has been together for more than 30 years.

Cory and Camille wanted to find out their take on working with a spouse.

Q: How do you make it work?

A: Tom: We don’t ever disagree. I tried to slide that in there, didn’t work. Kathryn: The podcast in the beginning, it was really rough because he wanted to be the grandmaster. We’re in this together. We don’t have a sales staff. So a lot of things end up on everyone’s plate. Everyone has to pitch in, it’s a lot of work.

Q: What do you think the benefits are?

A: Tom: Our two kids, our granddaughter, our dogs come in every day. And that’s the kind of show I wanted to do.

Q: Any piece of advice for someone just starting to work more intimately, what would it be?

A: Tom: “It’s going to be a cake walk. 1st of all because you have great chemistry you work together well. Notice one thing, while you’re standing there you lean into each other. That’s huge. I noticed that immediately you lean into each other, it’s great chemistry.”

Relationship expert and Allina Health Clinical Psychologist Dan Kessler says it's important for spouses to establish roles in the workplace.

“You just have to know whether you are the couple who can or cannot. We get annoyed with our partners it just happens. And if you can’t keep that out of the workplace it just isn’t a good fit," he said. "This is sort of one of those individual things some couples do really well when they are always in each others’ hip pockets and some couples work really well when they do their own thing and they don’t spend as much time together and both are right -- you’ll find out for you which is right,” he said.

“It’s different for every couple. Some couples it wouldn’t work to work together or they wouldn’t be able to keep the emotion of the day out of it. You wouldn’t be able to keep the annoyance of the morning. We get annoyed with our partners it just happens. And if you can’t keep it out of the workplace it just isn’t a good fit. When couples can complement each other and play off each other strengths and say, ya know, you’re great at the planning and organization and I’m great at the whatever,” said Kessler.

You can catch KARE 11 anchors Cory Hepola and Camille Williams on Saturdays at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. and Sundays at 5 and 10 p.m.

