Couple thankful after engagement ring returned

(Photo provided by Lauren Williams)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- In the final chapter of a story that engaged thousands of our viewers, a local couple has their happy ending-- thanks to you.

NBC Charlotte first brought you the story of a Rock Hill couple who lost their engagement ring at the Biltmore earlier this month.

Marine Daniel Fry says his fiancé Lauren Williams has stood with him through everything, from the post-traumatic stress of two deployments to the day he accidently lost her engagement ring hours before he was going to propose.

After every attempt to find the ring, it still hadn’t shown up after two weeks. Police feared it had been stolen.

But one day after NBC Charlotte shared their story on Facebook (as did thousands of you), a woman from Athens, Georgia, called the couple and told them she had the ring!

“She said, 'honey, I’m almost positive I have your ring,'” Lauren explained.

“She said 'I had a handful of bags' and some man behind her said ‘oh ma’am, you dropped this’ and grabbed the ring box and put it in her bag.”

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, found the ring days later and had no idea where it came from until she came across the story on Facebook.

Daniel drove down to pick it up that same day.

“I’m so glad it ended happily and we have an amazing story to tell,” Lauren said.

Daniel finally got on one knee in their living room.

And while it wasn’t the engagement they pictured, they say it was more than enough.

Lauren and Daniel would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who shared their story.

“I’m getting all these emails from people all over,” Lauren said. “Just heartwarming messages, it was so refreshing the kind words people said.”

“It restores your faith in humanity,” Daniel added.

By the way, the Georgia woman who found the ring refused the couple’s offer of a $1,000 reward. Lauren and Daniel say she is invited to the wedding.

