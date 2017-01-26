Duke Energy giving new moms up to 12 weeks off

Duke Energy building with new logo (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Duke Energy announced Thursday that their employees can now take six weeks paid time off for the birth of a child.

Mothers can take an additional six weeks on short-term disability. Duke says the utility company is making the change to become more attractive to high-skilled workers and hopes the new benefit will have a positive impact for the newborns.

"Duke Energy believes it's very important for parents to bond with their children before having to return to work and worry about the financial pressures of getting back to work," said company spokesperson Dave Scanzoni. "And offering this benefit along with our many other family-friendly benefits and compensation packages will help us in recruiting the best workers available."

Six weeks ago, Merideth Archie welcomed a baby girl into the world. She will take the full 12 weeks offered saying this time is important to her as a mother.

"It's nice because our focus is on our new baby and our family," said Archie. "I'm just trying to enjoy every moment of it."

Duke Energy is joining a growing list of companies offering longer paternity time. The website Triple Pundit reports that Netflix is offering one year and Spotify is offering up to six months.

Copyright 2016 WCNC