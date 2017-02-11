Empowering women to be damsels in defense

CLEVELAND -- Rose Jacks is known as a Damsel Pro and considers her business a service, not just one selling products.

She's passionate about what she does because several years ago her best friend's teenaged daughter was abducted and murdered in Michigan. She wants to protect her own daughters so she started selling Damsel in Defense items at home parties.

"I want to leave something for my daughters, I want them to be empowered, I want them to be proud of me," Rose says.

We gathered a group of women who've experienced some form of violence in their lives.

"I was attacked after work a man approached me and put a gun to my stomach," says Michelle Kenney of Cleveland. Her sister was also murdered in a domestic altercation.

Sonya Garth's ex-husband shot her and killed her 12-year-old daughter, Davia.

Damsel in Defense products include everything from pepper spray, to stun guns, concealed carry purses, basic security items and even educational books for children. Everything is meant to empower.

"The colors are attractive and it makes you comfortable carrying it as well because we're women, we're ladies and we're dainty," Michelle says.

Pat Hendrix ordered a stun gun for her daughter because the pull away release can't allow it to be used against her.

"What better gift then their safety," Pat said.

Sonya preferred a safety statement, the personal alarm.

"I'd advise any woman to get it I want to get the one that makes the loud noise," she said.

Home parties started with Tupperware in the 50's and today include everything from kitchen items to jewelry to unmentionables. But these women appreciated the options.

"Skip the Tupperware, I'd rather be a damsel," says community activist and domestic violence survivor Laura Cowan. She's ready to become a damsel herself.

"I might become a distributor because I think awareness is the key, women need to know and protect themselves out there it's a dangerous world," and she would know. Just last month Laura and her daughters were attacked on the street by a group of people, before they had protection.

"This will save lives, it really will, and I'm getting everything," Laura said.

(© 2017 WKYC)