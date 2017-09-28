Baby thrown from car highlights need for car seat safety

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A one-year-old’s tragic death is highlighting the importance of properly using child car seats.

Police say the baby fell out of a truck. NBC Charlotte is told the child was in a car seat, but it wasn’t secured properly.

NBC Charlotte talked to an expert about how to properly install a child’s car seat. He demonstrated how there’s a lot that goes into the process, but it can make all the difference.

A Pennsylvania mom shared a photo demonstrating the destruction to her car after a crash, but more importantly who survived; her two small children in their car seats.

NBC Charlotte talked to Tim Aycock with the Matthews Police Department about how to properly install a child seat.

“Obviously, a child isn’t developed as an adult is, you know. You want to make sure there in the seat properly,” says Aycock, Public Information Officer for Matthews PD.

However, unfortunately a police report in Cleveland County tells a different story. It shows a one-year-old was killed, after their child car seat fell out of a truck, driven by the grandmother.

Car accidents are the leading cause of death for children under 13, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT says children in that age group are in a vehicle accident every 33 seconds. Officials say many of those deaths and injuries could be prevented with proper use of child seats.

Aycock says every detail matters.

“You want to know how old the child is and how much they weigh,” says Aycock.

Aycock says that information determines if the car seat should be rear or forward facing. “You want to make sure the flap is flat through the seat where it’s tightened,” says Aycock.

Now, it’s become tragically clear knowing each step can be the difference between life and death.

Police are still investigating the one year old’s death. So far, no charges have been filed against the grandmother.

