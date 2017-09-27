Bank of America named among best companies for working moms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Working Mother magazine released the list of the 100 best companies for working moms and it turns out, one of the top companies is right here in Charlotte.

Bank of America cracked the top-10 list for 2017. This is the 29th year Bank of America has made the top 100.

The magazine cites several programs that make it so friendly for moms (and dads). The company offers 16 weeks of paid maternity leave. It also offers 16 weeks of paid paternity leave.

For those looking to adopt, the company will reimburse up to $8,000 in adoption fees per child. It also gives parents up to $240 in monthly childcare subsidies.

To see the full list of the best companies, check out Working Mother Magazine’s website: http://www.workingmother.com/working-mother-100-best-companies-hub-2017

