Community launches movement of hiding, finding decorative rocks

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- A new Facebook group has led to families walking the streets of Lincoln County hiding and finding decorative rocks.

The group, "Rock On Lincoln County," has families paint rocks before hiding them throughout the county, particularly in downtown Lincolnton.

The families also search for rocks left by other families; if they find one, they take a photo posing with the rock, post it to the Facebook group and then rehide it.

Lacey Lingerfelt spent Wednesday hiding rocks with her daughter and her niece.

It's good to get you fit," Lingerfelt said. "It's good to look forward to something for you to do as a family."

The concept can be found all over the region, including in Cleveland County and the town of Denver in Eastern Lincoln County.

© 2017 WCNC.COM