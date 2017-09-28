FL family who evacuated Irma to Charlotte adds new member, still needs help

(Photo: Kurtz, Nicholas)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A family of five is still living inside a Charlotte hotel room, after Hurricane Irma forced them to evacuate.

Seven days ago, the Baer family celebrated the birth of their third child, a baby girl named Talia. But bringing her home brought Jannah and her husband to tears.

For 20 days their family has been living inside of a hotel room.

“Irma did a number on us. We’re still not where we want to be,” Jannah said. Their home outside of was Miami destroyed when Irma’s strong winds blew the roof off.

With no home to return to, they’ve been hotel hopping in Charlotte. Jannah called a manager at the Residence Inn a blessing to her family.

“He must have been my angel because he came and offered us a couple nights here free. Free of charge,” she said fighting back tears.

But they’re not out of the woods yet.

Jannah has applied for disaster relief assistance and continues to work with the American Red Cross. Her husband is still looking for odd jobs to bring in some extra cash.

“We’re pretty much starting all over again,” she said.

Despite their loss, they remain grateful for the love and support they’re receiving and only ask that everyone continue to keep hurricane survivors in their thoughts and prayers.

“Do whatever you can. Whether it’s an encouraging word, financial assistance, whatever you can do because it makes a big difference.”

© 2017 WCNC.COM