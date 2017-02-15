How you can monitor your kids' online habits

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
One killed, one hurt in uptown shooting
-
Upstate Woman Found Chained in Container Speaks Out
-
FInstagram for web
-
Trump Hotel coming to Charlotte?
-
CMPD investigates threat of school shooting.
-
Boy challenges N.C. deputy to dance-off
-
Woman with ties to Atlanta missing
-
UNCC student charged in on-campus rape
-
Man hiking with daughters killed in fall
-
Man charged with three counts of murder
More Stories
-
Plane strikes deer at Charlotte Douglas AirportFeb 15, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
-
CMPD: 65-year-old delivering newspapers shot, killed…Feb 15, 2017, 4:25 a.m.
-
Threatening note leaves students, parents on edge at…Feb 14, 2017, 10:38 p.m.