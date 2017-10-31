Local hospital dresses NICU babies as superherores

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Batman, Superman, Supergirl and ninja turtles, they’re all popular Halloween costumes for kids. But for babies born premature, Halloween is often a forgotten holiday.

But one local nursing team is making the day super for those babies and their parents in Gaston County.

When you head to CaroMont Health's NICU, there won't be a Halloween decoration in sight.

Until you see the babies.

"We're just very thankful," said Jamie Sherrill, a mom.

Little Davis Sherill is now Superman. His mom Jamie says he's been one for a long time.

"I think that's cool," Jamie said. "He is a Superman. He's made it."

Each outfit is specifically made so nurses can still give the babies IVs or even oxygen. At the end, parents will get to keep them.

"Happy he's doing well," Jamie said. "He's been through a lot already."

Plans are already underway for celebrations around Thanksgiving & Christmas for the babies in the CaroMont Health's NICU.

