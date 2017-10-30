Viral post asks to not shame teen trick-or-treaters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A viral Facebook post has everyone once again debating how old is too old to go trick-or-treating?

The post was made on the Facebook page, Budget 101, and it encourages those handing out candy Tuesday to not shame teenage trick-or-treaters, saying “I’d rather see my teen doing this than something dangerous. Just because they’re 16 doesn’t mean they don’t deserve to have a little safe, legal fun.”

The post on the hot-button topic generated more than 5,000 comments and has been shared more than 3,500 times.

Sarah Sifers, of Gastonia, said she saw the post and immediately shared with the Charlotte Moms Facebook group, comprised of more than 8,400 members.

“I think it’s important for people to know that Halloween is an all-inclusive holiday. I think it’s important to know that even teenagers should be included in it,” said Sifers.

Sifers, who is 21 now with two kids of her own, said she remembers trick-or-treating as a teen herself. Sifers says when she first moved from out-of-state she didn’t have many friends and was often lonely, but trick-or-treating with other kids gave her something fun to do.

“You know, you don’t know somebody’s circumstances, so you know, I feel like it’s discrimination to not give someone candy based on how tall they are or what they look like,” said Sifers.

But not everyone agrees, and many of the comments say trick-or-treating should be left to kids 12 and under. In Apex, just outside of Raleigh, an ordinance has been in place since 1973 prohibiting anyone over 12 years of age from participating. Police, however, said it is not widely enforced.

