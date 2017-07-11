Photo via 'Saving Shayla' Facebook Group Public Post

This story is hitting home for a lot of people. The movement to save Shayla came to an end Tuesday, but justice for Shayla is just getting started.

By now, the posts have made their rounds on social media. A cute little puppy named Shayla, shown in video and pictures posted to a newly created Facebook group, 'Saving Shayla,' accompanying posts detailing abuse, overreaction, incorrect identification, and unnecessary euthanasia.

NBC Charlotte has received dozens of phone calls, emails, and social media messages asking to look into the story of Shayla, begging for justice.

NBC Charlotte spoke over the phone with Anson County Manager, Megan Garner, as well as a local animal Rescue owner, Gretchen McCollum, Tuesday afternoon. Here is what both are saying on the matter.

Anson County officials recently received a call from a neighbor to the dog's residence claiming that a canine mother and four puppies were, "A nuisance to their property." The county officials asked the owner of the animals to surrender the dogs.

The owner then signed a release form to give them the dogs. Below is video from YouTube of the owner surrendering the puppies to Anson County Animal Control.

With Shayla, a four month old puppy, in her arms, it was a long walk down Gretchen McCollum's gravel driveway. That's the last time she saw her.

After collecting all of the dogs, Sheriff's deputies, along with Anson County Animal Control workers, went out to get the last dog, Shayla. Once back at the Anson County Animal Shelter, Shayla reportedly bit a shelter employee who was trying to get the dog into the shelter.

Gretchen says the attack was provoked. "I saw how all of these puppies were handled," said McCollum.

It was discovered at some point that the mother dog was positive for Heartworms, and that all of the puppies had not been properly vaccinated. Gretchen says that Shayla had only been vaccinated for the first time the morning they took her away.

Many social media posts have purported that mishandling of the dog was the reason for the bite. However, no evidence at this time has been presented showing mistreatment or unreasonable handling of the puppies.

According to the Anson County Animal Shelter and County Manager Megan Garner, the bite broke the worker's skin and caused bleeding. Officials said the skin on his finger, "Had to be glued back together."

The shelter employee did not seek hospital treatment, but was placed under a rabies protocol after learning that the dog was not vaccinated.

At this time no evidence has been presented of the injury to the employee.

Another claim made online in social media posts that have been shared thousands of times is that the dog was misidentified after the bite. Garner has confirmed to NBC Charlotte that the employee positively and correctly identified the puppy named Shayla as the one that bit the employee.

Per standard protocols for potential rabies bites, the employee had already been administered two shots and will be tested for rabies.

Another state procedure for rabies bites is to test and confirm whether or not the dog had the disease, by testing a sample of the dog's brain tissue. The only way to do this according to county officials is to put the dog down.

The Anson County Animal Shelter consulted with the state on the procedures for the unvaccinated dog, and confirmed to NBC Charlotte that there is an up-to 10-day quarantine period for the shelter to euthanize the dog for testing.

The policy in question does not require the shelter wait the full 10 days, and after consultation with the state on the unknown nature of the puppy's condition since it was not properly vaccianted, the shelter decided to start the testing process for rabies, and euthanized Shayla early Tuesday afternoon.

Gretchen could barely handle the news. "I was just heartbroken," she continued. "Devastated that an innocent puppy lost her life."

Megan Garner reiterated by phone that the number one job of the shelter is to protect the public, and that in no way could an unvaccinated dog be put up for adoption or rescued.

The Greater Charlotte SPCA also posted on their Facebook page Tuesday, claiming many of the same things that the 'Saving Shayla' Facebook group mentions in it's posts. At this time, there is still little verification on many of the claims made in the post.

The 'Saving Shayla' Facebook group also mentions a woman named Maureen Lett being the usual animal shelter director in Anson County, but is out on medical leave. NBC Charlotte has yet to confirm the statement. It reads:

"For the record" All of this is ocurring while the shelter director, Maureen Lett, is out on medical leave recovering from uterine cancer surgery. Maureen has done an incredible job to turn the shelter around in one year. Regaining the trust of the community, regaining the trust of volunteers, establishing rescue contacts, and most of all getting the conditions and protocols up to commendable and compliant standards with the state. All of this is happening without any input or consultation with her since she is out on medical leave. It is a shame.

NBC Charlotte reached back out to Anson county animal control to see why they chose Tuesday to start the rabies testing, but have not yet heard back.

