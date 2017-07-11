What we know about the story of Shayla the puppy

Photo via 'Saving Shayla' Facebook Group Public Post

By now, the story has made it's rounds on social media. A cute little puppy named Shayla, shown in video and pictures posted to a newly created Facebook group, 'Saving Shayla,' accompanying posts detailing abuse, overreaction, incorrect identification, and unnecessary euthanasia.

NBC Charlotte has received dozens of phone calls, emails, and social media messages asking to look into the story of Shayla, begging for justice.

After reading through all of the information available and speaking with Anson County Manager, Megan Garner, here is what the county is saying about Shayla's story.

Anson County officials recently received a call from a neighbor to the dog's residence claiming that a canine mother and four puppies were, "A nuisance to their property." The county officials asked the owner of the animals to surrender the dogs.

The owner then signed a release form to give them the dogs. Below is video from YouTube of the owner surrendering the puppies.

It was discovered at some point that the mother dog was positive for Heartworms, and that all of the puppies had not been properly vaccinated.

After collecting all of the dogs, Sheriff's deputies went out to get the last dog, Shayla. Once back at the Anson County Animal Shelter, Shayla reportedly bit a shelter employee who was trying to get the dog into the shelter.

Many social media posts have purported that mishandling of the dog was the reason for the bite. However, no evidence at this time has been presented showing mistreatment or unreasonable handling of the puppies.

According to the Anson County Animal Shelter and County Manager Megan Garner, the bite broke the worker's skin and caused bleeding. Officials said the skin on his finger, "Had to be glued back together."

The shelter employee did not seek hospital treatment, but was placed under a rabies protocol after learning that the dog was not vaccinated.

At this time no evidence has been presented of the injury to the employee.

Another claim made online in social media posts that have been shared thousands of times is that the dog was misidentified after the bite. Garner has confirmed to NBC Charlotte that the employee positively and correctly identified the puppy named Shayla as the one that bit the employee.

Does this puppy look vicious to you? Some Anson County officials believe she is. ANSON COUNTY, NC- A shelter employee was witnessed using unnecessary force during the transfer of 4-month old puppies to rescue. As a result the employee was nipped by one of the terrified puppies. Shayla is now on a 10-day quarantine hold at Anson County Animal Shelter. She is at risk of being put down at any point. Please look at Shayla’s story in the about section on our page. Posted by Saving Shayla on Monday, July 10, 2017

Per standard protocols for potential rabies bites, the employee had already been administered two shots and will be tested for rabies.

Another state procedure for rabies bites is to test and confirm whether or not the dog had the disease, by testing a sample of the dog's brain tissue. The only way to do this according to county officials is to put the dog down.

The Anson County Animal Shelter consulted with the state on the procedures for the unvaccinated dog, and confirmed to NBC Charlotte that there is an up-to 10-day quarantine period for the shelter to euthanize the dog for testing.

The policy in question does not require the shelter wait the full 10 days, and after consultation with the state on the unknown nature of the unvaccinated puppy's condition, the shelter decided to start the testing process for rabies, and euthanized Shayla early Tuesday afternoon.

Garner reiterated by phone that the number one job of the shelter is to protect the public, and that in no way could an unvaccinated dog be put up for adoption or rescued.

PLEASE SHARE Important PSA: See this puppy? Her name was Shayla and she was killed today. We don't normally post... Posted by Greater Charlotte SPCA on Tuesday, July 11, 2017

The Greater Charlotte SPCA also posted on their Facebook page Tuesday, claiming many of the same things that the 'Saving Shayla' Facebook group mentions in it's posts. At this time, there is still little verification on many of the claims made in the post.

At this time, further inquiry into the matter is ongoing, and NBC Charlotte has sent Xavier Walton to Anson County to further investigate how Shayla's case was handled.

© 2017 WCNC.COM