2 NC cities named to Top 10 for beer lovers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Looking to catch a great local brew in the Carolinas? Then we have some good news for you.

According to a recent study by SmartAsset.com, Asheville is the top city in the nation for beer drinkers, while Wilmington, North Carolina was tied for seventh best. North Carolina is one of three states with two cities in the top 10, joining Montana and Ohio.

If you prefer microbrews, then Asheville is beer paradise. The nation’s No. 1 city for beer drinkers features nearly eight times as many microbreweries as Pittsburgh, which was the study’s third-best city. The rise in microbreweries helped the mountain city overthrow Portland, Maine as the premier city for beer lovers.

Asheville’s 27.12 microbreweries per 100,000 residents combined with multiple annual beer festivals make it a premier destination.

For beer drinkers who prefer the coast to the mountains, don’t fret. Wilmington tied with Denver, Colorado as the seventh-best city in the country. According to SmartAsset, beer lovers should keep the week of October 21-28 marked on their calendar. That’s when the annual Wilmington Beer Week is celebrated, uniting the city with delicious craft beer.

