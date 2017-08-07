Are you willing to try cookie-flavored candy corn?

There aren’t many snacks more polarizing than candy corn.
The Halloween staple has been around for decades, dividing trick-or-treaters worldwide. But finally, it appears at least one candy manufacturer is giving the confection a much-needed makeover.
Introducing cookie-flavored candy corn from Brach’s.
According to snack food blog thejunkfoodaisle, a package of the new (gluten free, too!) candy corn was spotted at a Dollar General store. Included are pieces with chocolate chip, oatmeal, cookies ‘n cream, and butter cookie to satisfy any traditional cookie lover’s taste buds.
So, will you give them a try?
