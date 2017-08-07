WCNC
Are you willing to try cookie-flavored candy corn?

Hank Lee , WCNC 7:27 AM. EDT August 07, 2017

There aren’t many snacks more polarizing than candy corn.

The Halloween staple has been around for decades, dividing trick-or-treaters worldwide. But finally, it appears at least one candy manufacturer is giving the confection a much-needed makeover.

Introducing cookie-flavored candy corn from Brach’s.

According to snack food blog thejunkfoodaisle, a package of the new (gluten free, too!) candy corn was spotted at a Dollar General store. Included are pieces with chocolate chip, oatmeal, cookies ‘n cream, and butter cookie to satisfy any traditional cookie lover’s taste buds.

So, will you give them a try? 

