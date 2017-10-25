Arsenic found in baby food, study says

Feeding. Baby's first solid food (Photo: NataliaDeriabina, Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Walk into any grocery store and you'll find plenty of food options for babies and kids. But it turns out something could be lurking inside that’s not listed on the labels.

A new study by the Clean Label Project looked at 530 baby food products and screened them for more than 130 toxins. Among the findings: 65 percent tested positive for arsenic -- 80 percent when it came to baby formula specifically -- and 36 percent of the products tested positive for lead.

It's not the first study to have similar findings. Earlier this year, the Environmental Defense Fund released a report saying it found "detectable" amounts of lead in some baby food.

In 2012, Consumer Reports tested several rice products, including infant rice cereal, and they found troubling levels of inorganic arsenic. That’s the most toxic form. According to the FDA, long-term exposure can lead to cancer, developmental issues, cardiovascular disease, neurotoxicity and diabetes.

The study by the Clean Label Project found mainstream brands including Gerber, Enfamil, Plum Organics and Sprout were among the worst offenders.

It’s important to note that you can't eliminate arsenic completely. It’s in the water, air and soil. Some crops absorb it as they grow.

For more information about the study, and to see a shopping list to help you navigate the best and worst products, click HERE.

© 2017 WCNC.COM