Ben & Jerry's introducing 3 new flavors

(Photo: Ben & Jerry's)

America’s favorite pint-sized ice cream maker is at it again.

Ben & Jerry’s, the Vermont-based ice creamery started in 1978, announced that it’s introducing three new flavors that will have ice cream lovers racing to the grocery store.

The new flavors include the first alcohol-based flavor to join the permanent rotation, as well as a new twist on a retired flavor.

First up is “Urban Bourbon,” that includes burnt caramel ice cream, almonds, fudge flakes, and bourbon-swirled caramel swirls. It is the second flavor the company’s unveiled with an alcoholic base. The other was a limited-edition partnership with New Belgium brewery.

Next is the all-new “Truffle Kerfuffle.” It’s a chocolate truffle inspired mix with vanilla ice cream, roasted pecans, fudge flakes, and a salted caramel ganache swirl. Caramel lovers say it with us: Yum! If you’re a little apprehensive, the company announced this flavor will be available at scoop shops across the US for sample.

The final flavor announced is called “Oat of This Swirled.” Get it? Of course you do. This is a retake on Oatmeal Cookie Chunk, which was retired and put in the Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Graveyard. It will feature a butter brown sugar ice cream, plenty of fudge flakes and oatmeal-cinnamon cookie crumble swirls.

