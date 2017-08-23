Charlotte weighs in on banning use of food stamps to buy soda

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's a hot topic concerning those cold, carbonated beverages beloved by many.

A new bill proposed in Florida would ban food stamp recipients from buying sodas.

But back here in Charlotte, it's clear the people we polled in the Queen City could barely survive without their soda fix.

"There's nothing in this world like Coke," said one man.

"Favorite soda of all-time... Sprite Tropical Remix," said another pop-loving person.

If the proposed bill passes when the Florida Legislature meets in January, the Sunshine state will be the first in the U.S. to ban people from buying sodas with food stamps.

"That seems kind of stupid," said one man.

"I find it acceptable," said another.

The opinions were as divisive as choosing between Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

"Food stamps are for food," one man told NBC Charlotte reporter Evan West.

Soda is joining a ban list that includes alcohol, tobacco, prepared foods, pet food, household supplies along with vitamins and medicine.

Interestingly enough, food stamp recipients can purchase ice cream, cookies and candy.

© 2017 WCNC.COM