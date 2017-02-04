Chef Alyssa's Crispy Avocado Recipe

1 large avocado, ripe but not too soft

1/3 cup gluten free flour blend for baking

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

1 egg

2 Tbsp. water

¼ cup nutritional yeast

¼ cup almond flour

¼ tsp roasted garlic powder

¼ tsp toasted onion powder

1-pint coconut oil for frying

Cut the avocado in half lengthwise, remove the seed and cut each half into 2-3 wedges. Place on a parchment-lined sheet tray and freeze for at least 30 minutes. Make your breading station by setting up 3 shallow bowls. In the first combine flour with salt and cayenne; in the second whisk the egg with water; in the third the yeast, almond flour, garlic and onion powders. Dredge an avocado wedge in the flour, shake off excess, then dip in egg, and finish by coating it in panko. Repeat this process for all avocado wedges, and place them on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Drop one at a time into the hot oil and fry until golden-brown. Remove onto a dry paper towel, sprinkle with salt. Serve with creamy herb sauce.

Creamy Herb Sauce:

Zest and juice of 1 lime

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup buttermilk

2 Tbsp. minced cilantro

1 Tbsp. minced chives

Salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste

Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

-Whisk all ingredients except the olive oil. Season to taste and serve with a drizzle of olive oil.



Copyright 2017 WCNC