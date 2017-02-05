WCNC
Chef Kevin's Queso Dip recipe

Chef Kevin shares his Super Bowl favorites!

WCNC 9:45 PM. EST February 05, 2017

Queso Dip 

  • 1 lb ground
  • 2 red peppers chopped
  • 1 small onion chopped
  • 1 can of Rotel tomatoes
  • 2 cups cheddar
  • 2 cups  monterey jack
  • 2 cups pepper jack
  • 2 cups of half and half
     

