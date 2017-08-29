WCNC
Chick-fil-A to drop chicken salad sandwich

Hank Lee , WCNC 5:21 AM. EDT August 30, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Nothing lasts forever, not even Chick-fil-A.

The chicken sandwich chain recently announced that the beloved chicken salad sandwich will be dropped from its menus nationwide on September 30.

Chick-fil-A said customers have requested new items on the menu, which features various chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, salads, and more.

“The decision to remove Chicken Salad from the menu was a difficult one,” the company said in an email to TODAY. “We know that many of our customers loved our Chicken Salad, but we have also heard from guests that they are looking for new tastes and fresh flavors on the menu in our restaurants.”

Fans of the sandwich took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the loss of their favorite menu item.

But all hope isn’t lost for chicken salad lovers, as Chick-fil-A shared the recipe on their website

