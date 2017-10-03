Dunkin' Donuts is getting rid of almost half its doughnut variety

A variety of donuts by the dozen. (Photo: Rachel Murray, Getty Images)

Dunkin’ Donuts’ menu is going on a doughnut diet.

By the end of October, the national doughnut chain says there will likely be just 18 varieties in most of its stores nationwide, down from the up to 30 flavors that are currently available.

“We’ve shrunk the amount of doughnut variety and we’re seeing a life in those markets instantly,” said Dunkin’s U.S. and Canada brand president David Hoffman in an interview with Nation’s Restaurant News.

The menu change is meant to allow the company to streamline its options and allow for new products to be featured. Earlier this year, a California location dropped the “Donuts” from its name, simply going by Dunkin’.

It has not been announced which, if any, flavors will no longer be carried once stores begin to trim the list of available flavors.

