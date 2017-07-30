Easy summer pasta recipe from Chef Jenny

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Chef Jenny's recipe for an easy summer pasta.

Pasta with Burst Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic and Herbs

Serves 6

This dish can be made in about 20 minutes from start to finish. It tastes like it’s from a restaurant but is simple to prepare!

1 pound pasta of choice

½ cup extra virgin olive oil, divided

4 plump garlic cloves, finely minced

2 pints cherry tomatoes

1 vegetable bouillon cube

Sea salt to taste

½ cup sliced fresh basil

1 bunch green onions, trimmed and sliced (from white to dark green)

2 cups fresh mozzarella, cubed

1 cup crushed garlic bagel chips or croutons

Directions:

Fill a large pot with hot water, cover and set over high heat. When it comes to a boil, cook pasta according to package directions.

While pasta is cooking, pour ¼ cup olive oil into a large sauté pan and set over medium heat, once you can smell the garlic, add in tomatoes and shake the pan to coat all tomatoes with garlicky oil.

Cover and cook until tomatoes burst open. As soon as the garlic just begins to turn golden, add in a ladle or two of the pasta cooking water and the vegetable bouillon cube and allow to bubble away.

When the pasta is cooked, drain and toss with sauce, remaining olive oil, basil, green onions and mozzarella. Pour into a serving bowl and top with crushed bagel chips or croutons.



© 2017 WCNC.COM