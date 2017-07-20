Enjoy a 5-star meal for $30 during Charlotte Restaurant Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Starting this weekend, you can enjoy a meal at a five-star restaurant for an affordable price.

Queen’s Feast kicks off Friday, July 21, and 130 restaurants in nine counties are participating in the annual event. The best part? You can enjoy a full three-course meal for $30 or $35.

From Hickory to Rock Hill, there’s no question prospective diners will be able to find a dish that satisfies their taste buds.

Among the new establishments on the list is Oak Steakhouse. The SouthPark restaurant is described as mid-century modern and features a 5 oz. bistro, market catch, and summer salad among a few favorite items on the menu.

According to Queen’s Feast, reservations are recommended, and if you must cancel a reservation, they ask that you please do so as soon as possible.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

The promotion runs through July 30.

