Get $3 Chipotle 'Booritos,' chance at FREE burritos for a year

Get a $3 Chipotle "Boorito" on Halloween. (Photo: Chipotle, Custom)

Chipotle said it is inviting guests to "get goulish" for Halloween. You can stop by any location from 3 p.m. to close on Oct. 31 while wearing a costume, and get a $3 burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos.

This is part of Chipotle's annual "Boorito" promotion.

The popular chain said the determination of whether a costume qualifies for the deal is "at the sole discretion of Chipotle restaurant personnel."

Text BOORITO to 888222 by 10/31 to enter. Official rules: https://t.co/1HmW7QfVfH pic.twitter.com/pyVG8XE7xk — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) October 16, 2017

If you're not interested in dressing up, you can still have a chance at scoring a deal: Free burritos for a year.

Chipotle said you can text BOORITO to 888222 by Oct. 31 to enter that contest.

