Girl Scouts celebrate 100 selling seasons with new cookie

The new Girl Scout cookie will be "a s’mores-inspired crispy graham cookie double-dipped in a crème icing and enrobed in a chocolatey coating." (Photo: Courtesy of Girl Scouts)

The Girl Scouts are celebrating 100 years of cookie selling seasons with a new cookie flavor. Girl Scouts S'mores cookies join the lineup this year.

Girls Scouts cookie sales began in 1917 as a way for the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma to pay for activities. The first known cookie sale involved home baked goods that were sold in a school cafeteria.

A century later, nearly 100 Girl Scouts participate in cookie sales, generating nearly $800 million during the average season, according to Girl Scouts of South Carolina–Mountains to Midlands. Those cookie sales still fund community projects, as well as educational and fun activities for girls across the country.

